$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Cimpress reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CMPR opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $77.61 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

