$1.03 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

