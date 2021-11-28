$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.88. AptarGroup also posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $126.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.33. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $118.61 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

