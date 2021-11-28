$0.58 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.41. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $247.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

