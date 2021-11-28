$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 307.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

CRK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 1,691,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

