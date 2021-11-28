$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.59. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

UPLD stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 283,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,501. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

