$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT remained flat at $$3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 227,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

