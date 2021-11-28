$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NSSC stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,690. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

