-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Anaplan also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anaplan by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. 2,529,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

