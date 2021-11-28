-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

