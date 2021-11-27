ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $70,628,852.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $26,668,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $23,933,240.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.03, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

