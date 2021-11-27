Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.41.

ZM opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.42. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

