Zel (ZEL) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00462275 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00199830 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00100628 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.