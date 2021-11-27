Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to “Buy”

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

