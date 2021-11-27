Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to “Buy”

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NYSE KEYS opened at $191.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.04 and a 52 week high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

