Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Buy

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

ICAD stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. iCAD has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.