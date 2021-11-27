Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

BAK stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.