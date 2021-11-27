Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $180.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

