Zacks Investment Research Lowers KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $554.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.27.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

