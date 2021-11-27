Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ALTM opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

