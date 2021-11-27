Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $225.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.06.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

