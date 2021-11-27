Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Sims stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Sims has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.3073 dividend. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

