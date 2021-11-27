Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

