Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Donegal Group stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donegal Group (DGICA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.