Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.