Zacks: Brokerages Expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will announce $286.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 225,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,846. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

