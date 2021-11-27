Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

SOHO opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

