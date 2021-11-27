Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.00). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $287,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

