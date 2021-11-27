Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will report earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,946. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

