Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.02. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Shares of YUM opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.24. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

