Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

TCON traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 93,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,236. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

