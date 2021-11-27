Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.