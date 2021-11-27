Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.70 Million

Brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce sales of $340.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.40 million. South State reported sales of $363.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Shares of South State stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. South State has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 21.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 353.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in South State by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 538.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

