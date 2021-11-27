Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.94 Million

Brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report sales of $266.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.10 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $119.19. 185,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,273. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.56.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

