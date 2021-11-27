Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 711,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

