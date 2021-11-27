Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report sales of $59.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.80 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $55.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $235.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $237.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $236.27 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 110,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,467. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

