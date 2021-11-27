Zacks: Analysts Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to announce $859.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.57 million and the lowest is $852.40 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. Tronox’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tronox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tronox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in Tronox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.34. Tronox has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.