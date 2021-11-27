Zacks: Analysts Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.