Zacks: Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after buying an additional 2,191,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. 593,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,207. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

