Zacks: Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.24 Million

Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $259.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.13 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $145.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $925.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.00. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

