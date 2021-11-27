Zacks: Analysts Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. 311,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

