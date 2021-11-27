Zacks: Analysts Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.
Shares of PWSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. 311,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $36.56.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
