Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 128,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

