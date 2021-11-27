Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $211.23 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

