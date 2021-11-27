Zacks: Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $354.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.56 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock valued at $35,677,903 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.97. 151,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,367. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 147.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.