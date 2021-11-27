Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

CMP opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

