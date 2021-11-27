Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $283.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $307.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $217.38 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

