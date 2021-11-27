Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 9.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 299,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,280. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

