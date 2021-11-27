Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 260,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. 907,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

