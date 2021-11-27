Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.