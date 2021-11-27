Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.