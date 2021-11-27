Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post $197.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.89 million to $248.75 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $173.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $729.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $719.69 million to $739.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $878.34 million, with estimates ranging from $806.30 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.